Police investigating after body found in Tampa field

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a field Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the body was found in a field off Ola and Bougainvillea Avenues near Forest Hills.
No further information was immediately available.
