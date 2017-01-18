Pigz in Z’Hills

Visitors can look forward to a brand-new festival grounds and stage showcasing a bigger and better festival for the Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce’s 7th Annual Pigz in Z’hills BBQ & Blues Festival this year. The BBQ festival will be the inaugural event hosted at a new festival venue built at 5200 Airport Road on Jan. 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location is just “across the street” from the former footprint for the festival. As usual, the festival will feature a Florida BBQ Association-approved barbecue competition. About 50 competition teams, both professional and backyard, are expected this year competing for top honors and trophies in four standard categories: Chicken, Pork, Brisket, and Ribs. Professional teams have the added incentive of potentially winning $8,000 in prizes.

 

