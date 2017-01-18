NBC renews hit drama ‘This Is Us’ for 2 more seasons

ap By Published:
This image released by NBC shows Sterling K. Brown as Randall in a scene from the NBC series, "This Is Us." The series was renewed for two more seasons. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Sterling K. Brown as Randall in a scene from the NBC series, "This Is Us." The series was renewed for two more seasons. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — NBC’s hit freshman drama “This Is Us” will be sticking around for at least a couple more years.

The network said Wednesday’s that the show’s success has earned it a two-season pickup, with at least 18 episodes per season.

The family drama is proving a success with the advertiser-favored young adult demographic and has drawn critical praise.

“This is Us,” about the intersecting lives of a variety of characters, includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown in its ensemble cast.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s