Mote Marine lab searching for cause of mass whale deaths in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Earlier this week there was a tragic scene off of Hog Key in the Everglades, 95 false killer whales had beached themselves.

The U.S. Coast Guard first spotted the whales, and then a number of agencies responded including NOAA, FWC and Mote Marine Laboratory.

Attempts were made to herd the animals back out into deeper waters. The whales, according to NOAA, can weigh about 1,500 pounds and be up to 20 feet long.

Officials from Mote say of the total 95 whales, 72 died on their own, 10 were humanely euthanized and 13 are unaccounted for.

Mote scientists assisted in necropsies of eight whales. In the coming months, biologists will try to determine why this happened. But, it could take months for the results to come back. Officials stress they cannot guarantee that they will discover the cause of the stranding.

According to NOAA, a stranding of this size is a rare occurrence and was the largest mass stranding of false killer whales in the United States.