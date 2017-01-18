Florida man gets year in prison for performing unlicensed butt injections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Colombian national accused of pretending to be a doctor in South Florida and injecting silicone into his patients as part of cosmetic procedures has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 44-year-old Juan David Acosta was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in October to two counts of receiving the silicone with intent to defraud or mislead.

Authorities say patients paid Acosta thousands of dollars for treatments at his Hallandale Beach apartment. Acosta was charged specifically with injecting silicone last summer into the buttocks of two victims in order to affect the size, contour and structure of the area. Authorities say Acosta wasn’t licensed to do that and didn’t inform his victims he was injecting them with silicone.