John Edward on Tour

John Edward has brought a thought provoking attitude to the world of psychic phenomena. As a psychic medium, author and lecturer, he has, over the last 25 years, helped thousands with his uncanny ability to predict future events and communicate with those who have crossed over to the Other Side.

Since then, his clientele has ranged from young to old, student to professor, people of the clergy, law enforcement agencies and people from everyday life. His clients wait over two years to sit with him for private sessions, and although John is anxious to share his ability with those that need him, he is unwilling to compromise the quality of his work for the quantity that seek him out. He has captivated audiences worldwide.

On his internationally syndicated talk shows, Crossing Over with John Edward and John Edward Cross Country, he uses his unique abilities to connect people with loved ones who have passed on. Deeply compelling, often startling and occasionally humorous, John’s down-to-earth approach has earned him a vast and loyal following.

