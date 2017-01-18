Hernando man vanishes during work trip to Jacksonville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who vanished after delivering the body of a deceased person in Jacksonville.

Investigators say Paul Anthony Marvella works for Alternative Transportation Services. He was last seen at 6:10 p.m. on January 15, after delivering a deceased person to 3901 University Blvd., in Jacksonville.

Mr. Marvella was driving a black, 2014 GMC Yukon with Florida tag/DNSK41.

The sheriff’s office has released the following description of Mr. Marvella-

Date of Birth – Feb. 16, 1986

Height – 5’11”

Weight – 170 lbs.

Hair – Brown

Eyes – Brown

If you have seen Paul Marvella or his vehicle, or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.