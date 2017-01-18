Headlines: Accused cop-killer caught; Parents outraged at Pasco rezoning; People injuring pets for drugs

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, January 18.
Orlando police capture suspected killer Markeith Loyd, ending massive manhunt. Learn more
Mote Marine lab searching for cause of mass whale deaths in Florida. Learn more
Parents outraged after Pasco school board votes to rezone district. Learn more
George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath. Learn more
Hernando man vanishes during work trip to Jacksonville. Learn more
Wisconsin family loses everything when mobile home overturns on I-4 in Polk Co. Learn more
State attorney won’t prosecute homeless feeding volunteers in Tampa. Learn more
Tampa Bay area teen tap dancer to perform in DC celebration. Learn more
People are now injuring their pets to score drugs. Learn more
WATCH LIVE: Eaglet growing fast, becoming independent. Learn more
SCHEDULE: Children’s Gasparilla Parade and Extravaganza 2017. Learn more
Children’s Gasparilla Parade 2017: Traffic and Parking Info. Learn more.
