Flu Etiquette

Patricia Rossi’s best-selling debut book Everyday Etiquette: How to Navigate 101 Common and Uncommon Social Situations (St. Martin’s Press 2011) is currently in its eighth printing.

Patricia is a nationally acclaimed business etiquette coach, spokesperson, author, and columnist. She has been featured in Bloomberg, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Real Simple, HGTV, and many other publications. Professional sports teams, universities, corporations, and other audiences love her fun, interactive seminars on business etiquette and social influence.

She lives in Florida with her husband Bobby and their two sons Jackson and Harrison.