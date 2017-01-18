Entertainment lineup announced for 2017 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The entertainment lineup for the 2017 Florida State Fair was announced on Wednesday.
The acts include:
Feb. 10, 8 p.m: Shalyah Fearing – Star on NBC’s The Voice and Florida native
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.: Might Mongo
Feb. 13, 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m: Z Street Band
Feb. 14, 15, 2 p.m: Country Gold Tour – Tour includes Johnny Lee, David Frizzel and Barbara Fairchild
Feb. 14-16: Elvis Extravaganza
2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go
Feb. 14-16 before Elvis Extravaganza: River City Boys present a Tribute to the Statler Brothers
Feb. 17, 7 p.m: Shawn Scheller
Feb. 18, 7 p.m: Lauren Mitchell Band
Feb. 19, 7 p.m: Joe Zuniga
Feb. 19, 6 p.m: Building 429 – GRAMMY-nominated Christian rock band
Feb. 20, 6 p.m: The Roots & Boots Tour – Featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippen and Collin Raye, including a string of country hits like “Cadillac Style,” “Love of My Life,” and “The Blues Got Me.”
The Judge Talford Band, Belles & Whistles, Matt’s Family Jam, Dennis Less will perform multiples times throughout the 12 days of the fair.
More information about all the acts can be found here.
All concerts are free with gate admission to the fair, with the exception of the Country Gold Tour.
The Florida State Fair runs Feb. 9-20. Tickets are on sale online and at Walgreens throughout the state through Feb. 8.
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories