Dog found with ears, nose cut off in Detroit, Humane Society offering reward for info

DETROIT, Mich. (WFLA) – The Michigan Humane Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for disfiguring a Rottweiler.

The Humane Society said the dog was found on Detroit’s southwest side. Crews went to the scene after receiving a call from a person in the area who saw the dog.

The MHS took him back to the center for care and veterinarian staff immediately began working on the animal’s injuries.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators.

“This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Ramos urged anyone with information regarding the dog’s maiming to call the MHS hotline.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters