Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
FILE- In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of an NCAAA college basketball game in Houston. A spokesman says doctors are pleased with the progress the former president is making since he fractured a bone in his neck during a fall. Jim McGrath said Sunday, July 19, 2015, that Bush is doing better and his spirits are good. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

George HW Bush
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book “41: A Portrait of My Father” in College Station, Texas. Former President George H.W. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich, Pool, File)

