Better Call Behnken: Consignment shop owner arrested after shady business practices

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of Largo’s Freedom Cycles, which closed in July, has been arrested, as a result of shady business practices, first detailed in a Better Call Behnken investigation.

Ronnie Pownall was arrested Tuesday by Pinellas Park Police, charged with Dealing in Stolen Property, Title Fraud, Scheme to Defraud and Grand Theft. Pinellas Park Police investigators say Pownall sold a 2012 Harley Davidson “with the intent to deprive the other person.”

Pownall took in the motorcycle on consignment but failed to pay off the customer’s loan, sticking the former owner with the payments. In addition, the new owner was stuck with a bad title on their new motorcycle. Plus, the lending institution was not paid the full loan amount.

Pownall was the subject of several 8 On Your Side stories. Numerous customers said their loans were never paid off. One customer complained of being given a worthless check from Pownall. Another customer turned in his Hummer vehicle as part of a consignment deal and said Pownall did not pay off his loan, as agreed.

Instead, Pownall was caught driving around the in the Hummer, and he put another license plate on the Hummer.

Another customer turned in his Hummer vehicle as part of a consignment deal and said Pownall did not pay off his loan, as agreed. Instead, Pownall was caught driving around the in the Hummer, and he put another license plate on the Hummer.

The owner of that Hummer got in back after it was confiscated by Pinellas Park Police in July. That customer, Robert Schuster, says he’s happy to hear of the arrest.

“You know, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, but you know karma, and I’m glad that he got caught, and hopefully some people can get reimbursed and compensated for the fraud and the stuff that he did to them.,” Schuster said.

Sgt. Mike Lynch, of the Pinellas County Police Department, says this arrest was based on one deal gone wrong, but there are many others that officers are still working on.

“It’s the first (case) and there are several others that we’re looking,” Lynch said. “There are probably another five cases that we have in hand.”