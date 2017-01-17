Wildlife officials: What’s killing pelicans in St. Pete?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents living near Coffee Pot Bayou and Riviera Bay Neighborhood Lake areas are complaining of dead pelicans. Neighbors say dozens of dead pelicans have been popping up along the waterways since last week.

City officials have started to test the water to see what could be causing the birds to get sick.

So far, they’ve collected 15 dead pelicans.

In an effort to expedite and enhance current testing and investigation into a troubling discovery of sick birds near local waterways, the city of St. Petersburg is calling in an independent ecologist to assist.

Scientists with Arcadis U.S., based in Melbourne, Florida, have joined with St. Petersburg Water Resources and investigative crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) to gather clues into what is causing the Pelicans’ sickness.

Several wildlife groups rescued sick birds over the weekend near North Shore Park and Coffee Pot Bayou.

Some of the birds are staying at Owl’s Nest Sanctuary in Tampa.

Organizers with Owl’s Nest say the birds appeared lethargic.

City officials say they do not believe any partially treated waste water dumped into the bay late last year, is what’s causing the birds to become ill.

Environmentalist speculate the fish kill from last week, could have a connection.

Test results on the water, are expected to be ready by the end of the day.