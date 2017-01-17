Walmart to close St. Petersburg store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart is closing a store that opened to great fanfare in St. Petersburg three years ago.

Walmart on Tuesday released the following statement about the closure of the Neighborhood Market on 22nd Street South.

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart Neighborhood Market on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg.

We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our local store leadership and associates, and this decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service over the last three years. This decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans.”

Walmart said the 22nd Street store will close to the public on Friday, March 3. The pharmacy will close to the public on Feb. 1. The store’s pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions.

“We care deeply about our associates impacted by this decision. Whether with Walmart or elsewhere, the company’s objective is to help affected associates find their next career opportunity,” said Walmart in the statement.

The City of St. Petersburg had worked with Walmart to open the store at the location.

Walmart expressed thanks to the city.

“We commend Former Mayors Rick Baker and Bill Foster, Mayor Rick Kriseman, Commissioner Ken Welch, Senator Darryl Rouson and Representative Wengay “Newt” Newton, among many others, for the work they have done to create a business friendly climate that’s encouraging continued growth and investment both in Midtown and across the city,” said Walmart in the statement.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said he is disappointed that the store will close.

“We are incredibly disappointed by Wal-Mart’s decision to close their 22nd Street S store. In light of the City’s pursuit of Tangerine Plaza and our ability to incentivize Wal-Mart’s remaining, we are hopeful that they will revisit this decision.

However, anticipating their closure, we will work closely with them to ensure their employees are placed at other Wal-Mart locations.

While I join in the frustration many of our residents will feel, this may be an opportunity to secure a tenant that can successfully self-perpetuate or create an amenity that better serves the wants and needs of the surrounding community,” said Kriseman in a post on his official Facebook page.