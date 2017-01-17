Video shows ‘Grave Digger’ injury incident at Tampa Monster Jam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dennis Anderson, the driver of the “Grave Digger” monster truck is recovering from an injury he received Saturday night at Raymond James stadium.

A spokesperson from Feld Entertainment says there is no new update on Anderson’s condition.

A new video of the incident that injured Anderson has surfaced from a fan in the stands.

The video shows Anderson is a “free style” run for the crowd. Anderson’s truck goes high into the air and suffers some body damage before the incident that injured him.

The video shows panels of his truck peeling away, but Anderson continues the performance to the delight of the crowd.

At one point, Anderson pauses and people in the crowd can be heard saying, “he’s not done, he’s not done.”

A few moments later the truck goes up a steep incline and flips onto its roof.

Paramedics then come onto the track and help Anderson out of the truck. In the video, two large pieces of heavy machinery are pulled in front of Anderson’s truck and shield the view of what is going on from fans.

Anderson then appears to get into the front of a paramedic vehicle and some fans maintain he even waved to the crowd as he is being taken out of the stadium.

The spokesperson for Feld Entertainment did not say when a condition update for Anderson would be available.

WFLA News Channel 8 reporter Jana Jones rode in Grave Digger with driver Dennis Anderson the day before Monster Jam. (WATCH HERE)

Monster Jam will return to Raymond James Stadium on February 4.