Smart Home Size

Smart homes are becoming more popular as they help families simplify routine tasks and stay more connected. Smart home technology is especially helpful for families who have loved ones with autism. Vivint Smart Home, the leading provider of smart home services in North America, offers security and smart home systems at a discounted rate for families who have children with autism or other intellectual disabilities. Lifestyle Expert Michelle Yarn shares more details. (www.vivint.com/autism)
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.