Pasco parents crying, outraged, pleading: Please don’t pass rezoning proposal

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Moms and dads sat shoulder-to-shoulder in a packed room at a Pasco County School Board meeting Tuesday night. The looks on their faces were filled with anxiety, anguish and concern. Some of them had tears in their eyes.

This isn’t just any board meeting.This meeting could possibly change their lives.

With the growth Pasco County has seen during the last several years, the number of new students has skyrocketed in the district.

Last year alone, according to the school superintendent, the district has seen the addition of 1,800 students. Because of the rapid growth in the county, the schools are now overcrowded, and officials admit their are wondering how to fix it.

The issue of rezoning has been talked about for the last several months.

That’s where anxiety and anger from both parents and kids comes into play. Parents were furious back in December when they attended a meeting to talk about the rezoning issue.

“I fear for my students’ future,” said one mother Tuesday as she addressed the board.

That seemed to be a common theme. Many students would have to be pulled from their current schools and re-enrolled at other locations.

Katherine Beckett is the mother of a seventh grader. As her eyes welled with tears and her voice shook, she addressed school board members and told them, “This will rip my daughter from a program she loves. This system is flawed. I challenge you to find five people in this room [who are] happy with this.” Another mom said, “I don’t want my daughter in another neighborhood. I see bad people in that neighborhood every day, police everywhere. I don’t want her there. I want her in a safe neighborhood.”

Superintendent Kurt Browning addressed the packed room by saying, “We do not take rezoning lightly. This is a difficult task. I know the community has concerns, especially when it comes to moving students. My goal and our aim here in the district is to have a manageable number of students.”

Moments later he added, “This is not driven by politics.”

The West side of Pasco is one of the majors areas primarily affected, involving schools such as Mitchell High School, River Ridge and Anclote High School. Many parents admit that the reason they bought homes in specific Pasco neighborhoods is directly linked to the school.

“I want my child in a good neighborhood and a good school. This is a mess,” the mother said.

A Pasco dad addressing the school board, added, “This is a real quagmire you’re in.”

Schoolboard members admit that this has been a very controversial issue. After the first reading of the rezoning proposal back on December 20, board members maintain they received hundreds and hundreds of letters, emails, materials and mentions on social media.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” said dad Brett Toby.

“I am beside myself for what you have done. Please don’t disrupt this. Please listen to us,” one mother pleaded.

The school board will take a final vote on the matter tonight.