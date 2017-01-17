Miami Seaquarium criticizes ‘fringe group’ for orca campaign

ap By Published: Updated:
Lolita
Courtesy: Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (AP) – Miami Seaquarium says it won’t release its orca named Lolita to “appease a fringe group” that includes Mexican actress Kate del Castillo.

Del Castillo and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a campaign Tuesday calling for the orca’s release. In the videos, del Castillo says Lolita is suffering in a small tank, and she urges people to boycott marine parks.

In a statement, Seaquarium General Manager Andrew Hertz said it would be “reckless and cruel” to move the “healthy and thriving” orca from its home for the last 46 years.

Lolita has lived at Miami Seaquarium since its legal capture off the Pacific Northwest in 1970. Hertz says there’s no evidence the orca that’s over 50 years old would survive a transition to a sea pen or open waters.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s