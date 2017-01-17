Reward for Markeith Loyd increases to $125K

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – More than a month after he allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a week after authorities said he killed an Orlando police officer, Markeith Loyd remains at large.

The reward for a tip that leads to Loyd’s arrest was raised from $100,000 to $125,000.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Tuesday that investigators believe Loyd may have changed his appearance. Police released a digitally altered photo of how Loyd would look without hair and provided new details about his physical appearance.

Police said Loyd is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds with a muscular build and has a raised scar on his left hand.

Authorities have been searching for Loyd, 41, since early December, when he was accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Last Monday, Orlando police said Loyd shot and killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton in the parking lot of the Walmart on Princeton Street.

Police said Loyd was likely wearing a bulletproof vest when he fatally shot Clayton.

Orlando police searched for Loyd at an abandoned building at Rosemont Country Club, near Lake Orlando on Sunday, but said they did not find anything.

Since Clayton was killed, police have arrested a former supervisor at the fried-chicken restaurant where Loyd worked, an ex-girlfriend and his niece on charges of helping him evade capture in the weeks after Loyd’s ex-girlfriend was fatally shot. Orlando police Chief John Mina said they haven’t been cooperative in locating him.

“If there is anyone who is harboring, aiding, abetting him in any way, they will be arrested as we’ve seen with the past three arrests,” Mina said.

Hundreds of deputies and officers have searched almost 100 places since Monday, and they’ve received more than 1,300 tips.

The searches have been lower-profile compared to Monday’s door-to-door search of an Orlando apartment complex, and searchers have cast a broader net in Central Florida, Mina said.

The Haines City Police Department posted on social media Friday that Loyd is believed to have family in the area. Haines City is located about 40 miles northwest of Orlando.

“Anybody who makes a phone call is valuable to us at this point,” said Barb Bergin, the local Crimeline’s executive director.

After Clayton was shot, many of her colleagues immediately joined the pursuit. Among them was sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in an accident.