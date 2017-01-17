Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager.
Deputies are searching for Cameron Tyler Jordan, 16, of Bradenton.
Cameron left his residence sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning and could be on his blue mountain bike.
Cameron is 6’ 2″ tall and weighs 290 pounds. The sheriff’s office said he suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.
