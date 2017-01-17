Manhunt ends for alleged Orlando cop killer, suspect restrained with her handcuffs

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLFA) – The man wanted for killing Orlando Police Department Master Sgt. Debra Clayton Monday was captured on Tuesday.

Orlando Police tweeted that Loyd was in custody Tuesday evening.

Police said Markeith Loyd shot and killed Clayton outside a Walmart store.  Loyd was a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last December.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd was captured and restrained using Clayton’s handcuffs.

Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed during a vehicle accident while searching for Loyd as well on Monday.

Police arrested Loyd’s niece Lakensha Smith-Loyd and other man, Zarghee Mayan for aiding Loyd while he is on the run.  Loyd’s ex-girlfriend was arrested in connection with the slaying of the pregnant woman.

Deputy Norman and Master Sgt. Clayton were laid to rest over the weekend.

