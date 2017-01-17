Local campaign urging drivers to ‘Arrive Alive’ making a comeback

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local law enforcement leaders plan to unveil a rejuvenated ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign Tuesday that will seek to promote safe driving.

The program got underway decades ago, but a recent spike in serious and deadly accidents in Florida has leaders bringing back the popular campaign.

‘Arrive Alive’ addresses proper highway speed, road manners, the importance of seatbelt use and more.

Drivers using cell phones has become a common problem as well, experts say.

Bad wrecks in Florida spiked from 2015 to 2016, statistics show.

Fatal accidents jumped nearly 18 percent from 2014 to 2015.

Leaders plan to meet Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the campaign.