Largest zoo in Israel searches for escaped monkey

TEL AVIV, Israel (WFLA) — Israel’s largest zoo is scrambling to find a monkey who swung out of a tree and escaped from the wildlife park near Tel Aviv.

The safari,  located in the adjacent city of Ramat Gan, is asking the public to help find Kuner, a 17-year-old wedge-capped Capuchin Monkey who fled yesterday.

Officials said the monkey escaped likely after a fight with rival males in his enclosure.

The zoo says the 6.6 pound monkey is about the size of a cat and poses no danger.

The zoo urged people to be careful if they see Kuner and avoid making loud noises that could scare him away.

Kuner has a form for escaping, having previously gone on the run eleven years ago, when a storm knocked over a tree trunk that he used as a bridge to walk away.

On that occasion he returned shortly afterward and keepers will be hoping to have him back safe and sound once again.

