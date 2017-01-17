Lakeland woman charged with drowning her grandson

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 44-year old Lakeland woman is facing charges in the drowning of her 4-month-old grandson.

In November 2016, investigators say rescue crews responded to a house in the 2700 block of Traverse Avenue for an unresponsive child.

As a result of an investigation, officials believe Robin Lee Florand left her grandson in the bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10-minutes, according to an arrest affidavit.

“The child was found face down in a few inches of water unresponsive. A neighbor helped give CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.”

The child, Anakin David James Ennis, later passed away.

Methamphetamine was found in the bathroom. Florand, also tested positive for the drug in her system.

Florand is facing charges of Manslaughter Aggravated (Negligence) Death of a Child.