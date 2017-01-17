Lakeland woman charged with drowning her grandson

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Robin Lee Florand, 44, of Lakeland, charged with drowning her grandson
Robin Lee Florand, 44, of Lakeland, charged with drowning her grandson

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 44-year old Lakeland woman is facing charges in the drowning of her 4-month-old grandson.

In November 2016, investigators say rescue crews responded to a house in the 2700 block of Traverse Avenue for an unresponsive child.

As a result of an investigation, officials believe Robin Lee Florand left her grandson in the bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10-minutes, according to an arrest affidavit.

“The child was found face down in a few inches of water unresponsive. A neighbor helped give CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.”

The child, Anakin David James Ennis, later passed away.

Methamphetamine was found in the bathroom. Florand, also tested positive for the drug in her system.

Florand is facing charges of Manslaughter Aggravated (Negligence) Death of a Child.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s