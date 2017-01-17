Indictment against wife of Pulse shooter unsealed

SAN FRANCISCO – The wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen faces a court hearing in California after being arrested there in connection with his shooting rampage that left 49 people dead.

Noor Salman, 30, was taken into custody Monday in San Francisco. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday morning in Oakland, following her arrest on charges that authorities said include obstruction of justice and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

The indictment filed against Salman was unsealed Tuesday. It alleges that between April and June of last year, Salman “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group.

The indictment, which was filed Jan. 12, also alleges that Salman misled FBI and Fort Pierce investigators on the day of the Pulse shooting.

Salman is from the San Francisco Bay Area and in the aftermath of the Pulse shooting that also left her husband dead she returned with their son, whose name she has since sought to change.

She had been repeatedly questioned by FBI investigators over whether she had any knowledge of her husband’s plans.

Her attorney Linda Moreno said after her arrest that she “had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night.”

Salman knew her husband had watched jihadist videos but was “unaware of everything” regarding his intent to shoot up the club, Salman said in a New York Times interview published in November.

Salman also said he had physically abused her, which her attorney reiterated Monday.

“Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands,” Moreno said. “We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person.”

In the days after the shooting, reports surfaced that Salman, a United States citizen of Palestinian descent, told the FBI she tried talking her husband out of committing the attack at Pulse nightclub.

During Salman’s interview with federal agents, she told investigators she was with her husband when he purchased ammunition and a holster and that she had driven him by Pulse at least once before to scope it out.

Investigators believe Salman’s behavior wasn’t forced by her husband and that she acted on her own free will. One official said evidence shows the widow was complicit and was aware her husband was going to commit a crime.

Forty-nine people were killed in shooting, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said he was glad to learn that Salman had been taken into custody.

“Federal authorities have been working tirelessly on this case for more than seven months, and we are grateful that that they have seen to it that some measure of justice will be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply,” Mina said.

Mina also said that nothing can erase the pain, “but today there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime.”

Law enforcement officials said Mateen pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a 911 call around the time of the attack.

Authorities immediately began investigating whether the assault was an act of terrorism and probing the background of Mateen, a 29-year-old American citizen from Fort Pierce, who had worked as a security guard. Mateen’s father recalled that his son had gotten angry when he saw two men kissing in Miami and said that may have been related to the assault.