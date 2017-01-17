Headlines: Teens crash car at 120+ mph; Pit bull kills child; Girl rescued from Clearwater chimney

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, January 17.
TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re stuck in the same weather pattern today which means more higher than average temperatures! In fact, we’ll be knocking on the door of record high temperatures this afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
2 Hillsborough teens ejected from car traveling nearly 130 mph. Learn more.
Walmart to close store in St. Pete. Learn more.
Giant Polk Gator: ‘He’s faster than greased lightning, leave him alone.’ Learn more.
Girl rescued from chimney in Clearwater. Learn more.
Child dies, 2 injured in pit bull attack. Learn more.
Children’s Gasparilla Parade 2017: Traffic and Parking Info. Learn more.
Florida boy desperate to find dog that ran from the scene of mother’s fatal crash. Learn more.
Study: Drug-resistant superbug spreading wider than thought. Learn more.
DON’T MISS IT
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Florida fishermen catch video of shark jumping out of water. Learn more.
2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go. Learn more.
