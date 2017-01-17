Florida teen accused of holding up Facebook seller, taking sneakers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Jacksonville teenager is accused of holding a Facebook shoe seller at gunpoint and taking off with a brand-new pair of Air Jordans.

WJXT-TV reports that 19-year-old Javaris Platts was arrested last week on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

A report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the victim had posted an ad on a Facebook page where people buy and sell shoes, and agreed to sell the sneakers to Platts at Billy Cobb Senior Park last month.

The report says the suspect robbed the seller at gunpoint for the shoes when the two met at the park on Dec. 10.

Platts’ mother, Bridgette Washington, maintains her son’s innocence. Washington says Platts purchased the shoes from a store the same day as the armed robbery.

