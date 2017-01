POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family lost everything Tuesday when their mobile home overturned on Eastbound Interstate-4.

The family with seven children are okay.

The outside lane of the road is closed.

The Red Cross is assisting.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story…

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters