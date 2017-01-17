Dark Chocolate Nutella Bread Pudding

#dark chocolate Nutella croissant bread pudding

3 extra-large whole eggs

8 extra-large egg yolks

5 cups half-and-half

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 croissants, preferably stale

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup Nutella

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole eggs, egg yolks, half-and-half, sugar, salt, and vanilla.

Set the custard mixture aside. Slice the croissants in half horizontally. In a 10 by 15 by 2 12 inch oval baking dish, distribute the bottoms of the sliced

Croissants, then add the chocolate chips and Nutella, then add the tops of the croissant. Pour the custard over the croissants and allow to soak for

10 minutes, pressing down gently.

Place the pan in a larger one filled with 1-inch of hot water. Cover the larger pan with aluminum foil, tenting the foil so it doesn’t touch the pudding.

Cut a few holes in the foil to allow steam out. Bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for 40 to 45 more minutes or until the pudding puffs up and the

custard is set. Remove from the oven a cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature. At the restaurant, we serve it with vanilla ice cream. Serves 8