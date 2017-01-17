Children’s Gasparilla Parade 2017: Traffic and Parking Info

Saturday, January 21, 2017

This weekend’s Gasparilla Children’s Parade marks the beginning of Gasparilla season in Tampa, taking place on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Festivities for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade begin at 11 a.m. with a bicycle safety rodeo on Bayshore between Rome Ave. and Dakota St. The littlest pirates take over the streets at 1:30 p.m. during the Preschoolers Stroll from Howard Ave. to Rome Ave.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade steps off at 3:30 p.m. at Bay to Bay Blvd. and Bayshore Blvd., proceeds north along Bayshore, and ends at Edison Ave. and Bayshore Blvd. The evening culminates with a spectacular fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal. Drivers and pedestrians alike are advised to allow for extra travel time and to travel through the area with caution. Please use suggested routes to avoid congestion and delays.

The City is alerting the public of road closures and towing zones to minimize congestion in neighborhoods that border the parade route. No Parking signs have been installed in the neighborhoods west of Bayshore Blvd and will be in effect beginning on Friday, January 20 through Saturday, January 21. Please note: Only motorists with an ID verifying residency will be allowed to enter the Bayshore Gardens and Hyde Park Preservation neighborhood after the streets have been closed.

Any vehicles parked on the streets in the affected neighborhoods will be cited and towed at the owner’s expense. Police are advising motorists not to park their vehicle in the No Parking areas to avoid having their vehicle towed.

GASPARILLA CHILDREN’S PARADE 2017 ROAD CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Monday January 16, 2017 – Thursday, February 2, 2017

Close Bayshore Blvd. crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave.

Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 2:00 AM

Close Bayshore Blvd. Northbound from Bay-to-Bay Blvd. to Rome Ave.

Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Close Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St/Channelside Dr

Close Davis Island Bridge Off Ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd

Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Close One Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay to Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (to accommodate Pedestrian Walkway)

Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 4:30 PM

Close Eastbound Bay-to-Bay Blvd at MacDill Ave

SHUTTLE SERVICE

Shuttle service from the Fort Brook Garage, located on the corner of Franklin and Whiting Street, will operate one continuous shuttle route on January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per adult, children accompanied by an adult ride for free. The shuttle will deliver to Bayshore Blvd, near the beginning of the parade route at Bay to Bay Blvd and the Crosstown.