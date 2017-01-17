Breaded okra recall due to possible glass fragment contamination

KWQC Published:
Breaded okra recall due to possible glass fragment contamination (FDA)
Breaded okra recall due to possible glass fragment contamination (FDA)

BELLS, Tenn. (KWQC) – According to the Food and Drug Administration, The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Breaded Okra after the company learned that some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.

The company says there has been one minor injury reported in connection with this issue.

ucm537118The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Breaded Okra (UPC#: 0 70560 98377 8) with a “best if used by” date of Nov 3, 2018 and a production code of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G. This information is printed on the back panel of each package.

The affected Breaded Okra product was distributed through retail stores across the United States. No other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Pictsweet says anyone who purchased this product should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused.

For more information, consumers can call Pictsweet consumer affairs line at: 1-800-527-0986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s