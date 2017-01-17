Better Call Behnken: Florida owner of recalled Samsung washer questions ‘fix’

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Consumers with some of the nearly 3 million Samsung washing machines recently recalled are now questioning the company’s repair.

A Citrus County man says Samsung sent out a technician and the “fix” made his machine worse. In fact, Ricky Schonentube says his machine was fine and caused him no problems until last week after the technician left. He says the company technician used bolts to secure the lid.

He agreed to the repair, he said, after seeing reports of other machines like his shaking so violently during the spin cycle that customers say they exploded. After the repair, Schonentube says the machine started to leak water and then started to shake until the drum inside fell to the bottom of the machine.

“After we cleaned up the water, we opened it up … the whole thing dropped,” he said. “You can see the new silver brackets that they put it.”

Sure enough, the brackets stayed put, and the lid didn’t explode, but the machine is now useless.

A spokesperson from Samsung sent this statement to 8 On Your Side:

“We are sorry to hear about Mr. Schoentube’s experience and have reached out to him to apologize for the inconvenience and offer support and assistance during this time. We are working with our authorized service partner to learn more about what happened. We encourage any customer who has questions about the recall to contact us at 1-866-264-5636.”