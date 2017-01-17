Ben Bishop comes up big while Lightning hold off Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.
Ben Bishop made an early mistake that led to Kyle Clifford’s goal for the Kings, but bounced back to make 31 saves in his second start back from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.
Tyler Johnson scored in the first period for the Lightning, who won for just the second time in seven games.
Peter Budaj stopped 27 shots for the Kings.
Both teams played without stars due to illness. Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed his first game since Nov. 20, and All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman missed his first game of the season for Tampa Bay.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.