America’s Test Kitchen: Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken and Stuffing from One-Pan Wonders from America’s Test Kitchen

Serves 4

Total Time: 2 hours

Why This Recipe Works: We roasted the bird atop the stuffing ingredients in a skillet. Not only did this method streamline the process, but it allowed the chicken juices to flavor the stuffing—something you don’t get when cooking the two separately. We started by sautéing a classic base of chopped onions and minced celery, which we seasoned with sage and thyme. We then put the chicken—brushed with a flavorful herb butter—on top of the vegetables and scattered bread cubes all around the bird, allowing them to toast and soak up the flavorful juice as the chicken roasted. Once the chicken was cooked through and resting, a quick stir and some broth moistened the stuffing, tying the dish together. You can find Italian bread in the bakery section of your grocery store. You will need a 12-inch ovensafe skillet with a tight-fitting lid for this recipe.

1 (4-pound) whole chicken, giblets discarded

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons minced fresh sage

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

2 onions, chopped fine

2 celery ribs, minced

7 ounces Italian bread, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes (6 cups)

1⁄3 cup chicken broth

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in small bowl in microwave, about 45 seconds. Stir in 1 tablespoon sage, 1 tablespoon thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper. Brush chicken with herb butter.

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in 12-inch ovensafe skillet over medium heat. Add onions, celery, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper and cook until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add remaining 1 tablespoon sage and remaining 1 tablespoon thyme and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Off heat, place chicken, breast side up, on top of vegetables. Arrange bread cubes around chicken in bottom of skillet.

Transfer skillet to oven and roast until breasts register 160 degrees and thighs register 175 degrees, about 1 hour, rotating skillet halfway through roasting.

Remove skillet from oven (skillet handle will be hot). Carefully transfer chicken to plate and let rest while finishing stuffing. Stir bread and vegetables in skillet to combine; cover and let stand for 10 minutes.

Stir broth and any accumulated chicken juices into stuffing to combine. Warm stuffing, uncovered, over low heat until heated through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and let sit while carving chicken. Transfer chicken to carving board, carve, and serve with stuffing.