3 children, 1 adult injured in bus vs. semi-truck accident in Polk

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three children and one adult were injured during a bus vs. semi-truck accident on Tuesday, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The accident happened at State Route 52 and Interstate-75.

Eastbound SR 52 is shutdown. All traffic is being diverted to I-75 southbound.

Three children suffered minor injuries but their injuries were not serious enough to be taken to a hospital.

An adult on the bus also suffered minor injuries.

There is currently no word if the semi-truck driver was injured.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is assisting with uniting children with their families near the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.