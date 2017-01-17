3 children, 1 adult injured in bus vs. semi-truck accident in Polk

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three children and one adult were injured during a bus vs. semi-truck accident on Tuesday, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
The accident happened at State Route 52 and Interstate-75.
Eastbound SR 52 is shutdown. All traffic is being diverted to I-75 southbound.
Three children suffered minor injuries but their injuries were not serious enough to be taken to a hospital.
An adult on the bus also suffered minor injuries.
There is currently no word if the semi-truck driver was injured.
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is assisting with uniting children with their families near the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
