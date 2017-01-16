You Paid For it: Deal to sell Jordan Park back to taxpayers still in limbo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Three months after it originally planned to close the deal the St. Petersburg Public Housing Authority is still trying to buy back the 237 unit Jordan Park project from private developers.

“We’re moving every day to get closer to ownership,” said St. Petersburg Housing Authority CEO Tony Love. He declined to predict when the property will actually change hands, but says the transaction will halt years of decline under private owners who have kept all of the rent and earned lucrative tax credits that just expired.

Jordan Park residents like Sylvia Norris say that sale can’t happen soon enough. “I hope so,” Norris said. “I pray that it do.” Norris has been complaining since last year about rodent infestations, moldy walls and faulty appliances in her Jordan Park Apartment.

Norris and other residents say Jordan Park’s private owners have systematically neglected maintenance repairs since they acquired the property 16 years ago after receiving $27 million in federal loans and grants that you paid for to build, own and operate the sprawling public housing complex located in St.Pete’s Midtown neighborhood.

Last year, rodents built a nest in the exhaust stack of Norris’ gas heated water tank and she insists her troubles aren’t over yet. If she has hot water the heater doesn’t work and visa versa. Norris says she had to resort to using her gas oven and a borrowed portable electric heater during the recent cold snap. “I was staying warm off of that electric heater and my oven,” Norris said.

Winn Residential manages Jordan Park on Behalf of the Richman Group and Landex, Inc. which own the project. Winn spokesman Ed Cafasso categorically denies that his property management company and the private owners are deliberately neglecting maintenance or refusing to spend money on repairs due to the impending sale of Jordan Park “We’re acting on every complaint.” Cafasso said. “We’re sympathetic with Ms. Norris.”

Cafasso described a cumbersome maintenance and repair system in which Winn and the property owners have to seek permission from the housing Authority for capital improvements—such as replacing Norris’ balky heating system.

When asked why outdoor gym equipment at Jordan Park’s two playgrounds are wrapped in caution tape, Cafasso noted there are some hazardous components and sharp edges that need fixed but didn’t explain why those repairs have dragged on for a month or two as CEO Tony Love claims. “There some items that are dangerous to kids so they shut it down so nobody gets hurt,” Love said.

Love says as soon as the Housing Authority assumes ownership of Jordan Park he plans to initiate $2 million in immediate maintenance and repairs, followed by a much larger investment as more money becomes available through rental income and HUD subsidies. “We feel as though the repairs we could make there right now could range from five up to $21 million,” Love said.

Cafasso questions how many critics have actually witnessed pestilence and substandard living conditions at Jordan Park. One of those critics is freshman Congressman and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist who visited Jordan Park last summer at the request of frustrated residents. “We saw infestation, rats, it was deplorable,” Crist says. “It was so clear to me that change had to happen. It was under management that was really mismanaging the property.’

That change of ownership was supposed to happen last October, but after 8 On Your Side raised questions over a $400,000 cash payment to the private owners—in addition to forgiveness of $18 million in federal loans and grants—that prompted members of the St. Petersburg City Council to jump in with even more questions of their own.

Noting the bad publicity, Richman later withdrew its demand for a $400,000 cash payment and agreed to relinquish control of Jordan Park as long as it was able to walk away debt-free from its 50 year commitment to own and operate Jordan Park. Richman’s departure is happening just when it’s lucrative federal tax credits are expiring, providing even more incentive for the private company to leave.

Love claims it is now up to HUD to bless the deal so that the Housing Authority can assume control and start making much-needed repairs as soon as possible. Crist is joining the call for quick approval by HUD and just sent a call to action letter to HUD Secretary Julian Castro to help expedite that approval. “These people need help and that’s what I’m focused on,” said Crist. “I’m not trying to assign blame. I’m trying to help people in my district.”

“Once HUD has given us the approval, we will sign an agreement with the Richman Group,” Love said. And for residents like Sylvia Norris, that can’t happen soon enough. “It should have never got like this,” Norris said.

