What happened to Florida’s beloved eagle family?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Across the country, eagle watchers were going into withdrawal.

An addicting, live feed of an adorable Southwest Florida eagle family’s every move was watched daily by countless people across the country. Then, it disappeared.

Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers provided nature lovers with a live look at the eagle’s nest with its Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which was streamed live on the internet.

People stared at their smartphones and computer screens while Mom Harriet and father M15 doted over two eggs in their nest perched high up in a slash pine tree in the Fort Myers area.

Then, little “E9” made a grand appearance, hatching on New Year’s Eve morning during a WFLA News Channel 8 broadcast.

People were hooked. They watched as mom and pop took turns tending to the little tyke and bringing fish and possum to the nest. Little E9 grew rapidly, becoming more fluffy and independent each day. People were glued to their phones and computer screens as E9 explored the nest, sometimes wandering frighteningly close to the edge.

Then the country’s fixation on the Southwest Florida eagle family came to an abrupt end. The live feed went dark. All that could be seen was a black screen and static.

What happened to Harriet, M15 and E9? Are they okay? People emailed and called WFLA News Channel 8 wanting to know what happened to their favorite eagle family.

It turns out the eagle family is doing just fine. The live feed of the eagles’ nest was the victim of technical difficulties.

“We are currently experiencing technical difficulties here at the nest site. We are doing everything we can to get the cameras quickly streaming live again,” said the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Our eagle family is happy and healthy and we will bring them back to you once our issues have been resolved. In the meantime, check out our video library to catch up on what has been happening.”

As of Monday, January 16, the staff at Southwest Florida Eagle Cam was still working to get the problem fixed. But did offer up an adorable photo for those who need an eagle family fix and to ease worries about the well-being of the beloved eagle family.

“We continue to try and work with our local internet provider Comcast to resolve the streaming issue, but never fear Harriet, M and little E9 are just fine in the pine. We hope this great capture of mom and eaglet will help hold you over until the cams are back up and running soon.”

We are happy to report that as of 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the eagle livestream is back up! You can watch it HERE.

