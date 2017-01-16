Shooting reported near Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Another shooting has been reported near a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, according to WTVJ.
WTVJ reported police and rescue crews responded to Northwest 7th Street and 7th Avenue.
The shooting reportedly happened near a parade route.
Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured or if the shooting was related to Monday’s earlier shooting in Miami-Dade.
