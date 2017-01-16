Portion of South MacDill Ave. closed due to accident, car overturned

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are advising drivers to avoid the areas of South MacDill Avenue between Swann and West Morrison Monday night.

Traffic is shut down in both directions due to an accident where a vehicle is overturned.

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene trying to remove the driver from the car.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash, the victim’s condition, or when the portion of the road will be reopened.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

