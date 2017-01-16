Manhunt for Markeith Loyd continues, 7 days after Orlando officer killed

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Despite a $100,000 reward, the manhunt for Markeith Loyd continues. Loyd is accused of fatally shooting an Orlando police officer.

Authorities have been searching for Loyd, 41, since early December, when he was accused of shooting and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Last Monday, Orlando police said Loyd shot and killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot.

Police said Loyd was likely wearing a bulletproof vest when he fatally shot Clayton.

Orlando police searched for Loyd at an abandoned building at Rosemont Country Club, near Lake Orlando on Sunday, but said they did not find anything.

Since Clayton was killed, police have arrested a former supervisor at the fried-chicken restaurant where Loyd worked, an ex-girlfriend and his niece on charges of helping him evade capture in the weeks after Loyd’s ex-girlfriend was fatally shot. Orlando police Chief John Mina said they haven’t been cooperative in locating him.

“If there is anyone who is harboring, aiding, abetting him in any way, they will be arrested as we’ve seen with the past three arrests,” Mina said.

Hundreds of deputies and officers have searched almost 100 places since Monday, and they’ve received more than 1,000 tips.

