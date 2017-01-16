Hundreds turn out in St. Pete for MLK Day parade

Jamel Lanee' By Published: Updated:
mlkdayparade1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds turned out in St. Pete Monday for the city’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

More than a hundred groups, clubs, bands and organizations marched along Central Ave.

The parade routes stretched from 2nd St. to Tropicana Field.

State representatives, county commissioners and city leaders also participated in the day’s event.

Congressman Charlie Crist spoke to News Channel 8 about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how the civil rights leader message continues to resonate, decades after his untimely death.

Highlights of the parade included Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, waving to fans at the start of the parade.

The crowd was also excited to see world renown band,  FAMU Marching 100, as they closed the event.

Be the first to know
when news happens
The full power of WFLA.com on your computer is
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Tampa Bay area MLK Day celebrations

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s