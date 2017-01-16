Hundreds turn out in St. Pete for MLK Day parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds turned out in St. Pete Monday for the city’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

More than a hundred groups, clubs, bands and organizations marched along Central Ave.

The parade routes stretched from 2nd St. to Tropicana Field.

State representatives, county commissioners and city leaders also participated in the day’s event.

Congressman Charlie Crist spoke to News Channel 8 about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how the civil rights leader message continues to resonate, decades after his untimely death.

Highlights of the parade included Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, waving to fans at the start of the parade.

The crowd was also excited to see world renown band, FAMU Marching 100, as they closed the event.