Headlines: Massive gator in Polk; Child, 3, sole crash survivor; Bullet hits sleeping woman

WFLA Web Staff Published:
A massive gator took a stroll at the Circle B Bar Reserve Photo Credit: Kim Joiner
Good afternoon! Today is Monday, January 16.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Skies turn partly sunny during the afternoon with some extra clouds developing. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

VIDEO: Massive gator amazes people at Polk Co. preserve Learn more.

Child, 3, survives Tampa hit-and-run crash, 2 adults killed. Learn more.

Bullet fired outside Pasco trailer hits sleeping woman in head. Learn more.

SC teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents. Learn more.

‘Grave Digger’ driver injured during Monster Jam performance at Raymond James Stadium. Learn more.

You Paid For it: Deal to sell Jordan Park back to taxpayers still in limbo. Learn more.

Maid of honor creates wedding nightmare in Florida. Learn more.

2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go. Learn more.

