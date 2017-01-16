US official says Orlando shooter’s widow has been arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) – A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.
The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She’s facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.
The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.
Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.
RELATED-
- Widow of Pulse shooter wants to change child’s name
- Sheriff releases body cam footage from Pulse shooting
- Autopsies: A third of Pulse nightclub victims shot in head
Memorial for massacre victims outside Orlando hospital
Memorial for massacre victims outside Orlando hospital x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Timeline of eaglet E9 hatching, second egg still incubating
-
Photos: Truck crashes into Pasco Co house, injuring 4
-
Top ten celebrity homes to hit the market in 2016
-
PHOTOS: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office ‘Elf on the Shelf’
-
George Michael: Through The Years
-
Christmas card features cute fire department babies
-
Photos: 19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area for rehabilitation
-
Portion of famous Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved
-
Fatal accident in Tampa blocking Dale Mabry Highway intersection
-
TAKE A TOUR: President-elect Trump’s first mansion
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.