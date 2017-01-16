Circus owners to discuss closing of ‘Greatest Show on Earth’

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 1, 2016 file photo, Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) – Feld Entertainment is expected to take more questions about the closing of the iconic Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus during a news conference.

Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for nearly 50 years, will hold the meeting Monday morning at 10:30 at the company’s headquarters.

Feld’s daughter, Juliette Feld, the company’s chief operating officer, will also be in attendance.

Feld Entertainment broke the news to circus employees Saturday night that the show would close permanently in May. The reasons cited for the closure were falling ticket sales, high operating costs, changing public tastes in entertainment – and prolonged battles with animal rights groups.

