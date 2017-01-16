2 adults killed in Tampa hit-and-run crash; child, 3 survives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in police custody after he ran off from the scene of a deadly car crash, a Tampa police lieutenant tells News Channel 8.

The accident happened around 11:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 34th Street and East Lake Avenue.

Investigators say a 2003 Chevy was traveling east on East Lake Avenue. As the car entered the intersection of North 34th Street, the vehicle was hit by a 2003 Infiniti driven by Rico Taylor, age 35, of Tampa.

The force of the collision sent the vehicles crashing into a third vehicle that was stopped at 34th Street waiting to turn left.

A 3-year-old child who was properly restrained in a child seat in the Chevy was not injured. The two adults in the Chevy, Michael Wimbley, 28, of Tampa and the child’s mother, Tyronda Sampson, 23, were killed instantly as a result of the impact.

Police say Taylor got out of the Infiniti and ran away. Responding officers captured him a short distance from the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle that was stopped received minor injuries.

Police say Taylor showed signs of impairment and speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for a while.