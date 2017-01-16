Bullet fired outside Pasco trailer hits sleeping woman in head

LACOOCHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for the person who fired a gun at a trailer. The bullet hit a woman in the head as she was sleeping inside.

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say the 50-year-old woman suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the trailer park at 2:41 a.m. on Monday. It is believed that the person who fired the gun was outside of the trailer.

The sheriff’s office said that a man was shot in the head at the trailer park last week, but the shootings do not appear to be related. The trailer park is located at 19140 U.S. 301.

No other details have been released.