Bullet fired outside Pasco trailer hits sleeping woman in head

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
r-trailer-shooting-1-web_bk

LACOOCHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for the person who fired a gun at a trailer. The bullet hit a woman in the head as she was sleeping inside.

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say the 50-year-old woman suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the trailer park at 2:41 a.m. on Monday. It is believed that the person who fired the gun was outside of the trailer.

The sheriff’s office said that a man was shot in the head at the trailer park last week, but the shootings do not appear to be related. The trailer park is located at 19140 U.S. 301.

No other details have been released.

r-trailer-shooting-2-web_bk

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s