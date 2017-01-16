95 whales stranded off South Florida coast

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Photo credit: Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Network
Photo credit: Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Network

(WFLA) – 95 false killer whales are stranded off the South Florida coast.

NOAA is responding to the massive stranding.

Many other agencies are helping with the response effort including, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Fisheries, Mote Marine Laboratory, the University of Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Geological Survey.

No details have been released about the cause of the stranding or the specific location where the whales are stranded.

False killer whales are large members of the dolphin family. They weigh about 1,500 pounds and are 15 to 20 feet long, according to NOAA Fisheries. They are usually found in groups of 10 to 20. False killer whales are known to strand in large groups.

False killer whales are found in Hawaii, along the entire West Coast of the U.S. and from the Mid-Atlantic coastal states and southward, according to NOAA Fisheries.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday where more details are expected to be released.

Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
File photo of false killer whales. Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s