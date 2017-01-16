95 whales stranded off South Florida coast

(WFLA) – 95 false killer whales are stranded off the South Florida coast.

NOAA is responding to the massive stranding.

Many other agencies are helping with the response effort including, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Fisheries, Mote Marine Laboratory, the University of Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Geological Survey.

No details have been released about the cause of the stranding or the specific location where the whales are stranded.

False killer whales are large members of the dolphin family. They weigh about 1,500 pounds and are 15 to 20 feet long, according to NOAA Fisheries. They are usually found in groups of 10 to 20. False killer whales are known to strand in large groups.

False killer whales are found in Hawaii, along the entire West Coast of the U.S. and from the Mid-Atlantic coastal states and southward, according to NOAA Fisheries.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday where more details are expected to be released.