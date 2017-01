PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – We have an 8 ‘On Your Side’ warning to tell you about this afternoon.

Scammers pretending to be Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are calling people and making threats to get money.

The scammers are telling people they missed jury duty and will need to pay a fine or risk being arrested. WFLA News Channel 8’s Jamal Lanee has more on this scam.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Jamel Lanee’ has more on this scam in the video story above.