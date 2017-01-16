3 people shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Monday, according to WTVJ.
WTVJ reports the shooting happened on Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue.
Four patients were taken to the hospital, but only three suffered gunshot wounds.
A Pan-African and Caribbean Family Festival was happening at the park to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Police have not made any arrests in the case or released a motive for the shooting.
